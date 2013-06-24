Yes, You Can Get A Job At Google

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn may make you think that landing a job at Google is a matter of Rubiks Cube gymnastics, self-driving cars, and cringe-worthy jokes. But as was reported in the New York Times, the search giant has given up thought riddles for proof of professional potential.

First, we need to establish that no one–not even at the mighty Googleplex–is any good at hiring. As senior vice president of people operations Laszlo Bock explains, Google combed through tens of thousands of interviews. They noted the interviewers, the interviewees, and how the former scored the latter. Then they tracked on-the-job performance. What kind of correlation did they find between the candidates’ interview score and their actual performance?

“Zero relationship,” Bock says.

And those beloved brainteasers? “A complete waste of time,” he adds. Knowing how many golf balls fit into an airplane or how many gas stations are in Manhattan “doesn’t predict anything,” he says, they just make the “interviewer feel smart.”

Everything else is puffery, status signaling, or bullshit.

And your academic prowess you so dutifully cultivated? Not much of a signal, Bock says: Both GPAs and test scores are “worthless,” offering no correlation to success– except in brand-new college grads. The academics don’t predict anything, he says.

Just like Amazon, they’re looking for what you’ve done and how you can express yourself.