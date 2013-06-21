Dunkin Donuts CEO: “We Are A Beverage Company,” Not A Donut Company

Dunkin Donuts, which has achieved maximum saturation in the northeast market (and iconic status in New England), is going nationwide. It is preparing for a massive West Coast expansion that will include thousands of new locations. But before it does that, its CEO Paul Carbone wanted to clear something up: He told an audience of investors and analysts at the Jeffries conference that Dunkin Donuts’s main business is . . . coffee. Forbes‘s Clare O’Connor caught the scene. “We are a beverage company,” Carbone said. “Fred the Baker is not coming back.”