To Boost Productivity, Turn Your Daily Goals Into A Game

Better yet, if you need a break, diving into a casual game of Angry Birds might be good for your health. “Play is a state of mind that brings a lot of benefits,” says Jane McGonigal.





As someone who designs games for a living, she should know. During our conversation for the latest installment of Dialed, the bestselling author of Reality is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Can Change the World, shares what she does in her own life to keep things playful. From tracking Fuel points to battling bad guys online, McGonigal encourages all of us to take life a little less seriously. She says that sometimes all it takes is a good game to bring a positive shift in your day, helping to ward off stress and frustration, and boost productivity.

And which social network does McGonigal think is like one massive multiplayer game, complete with everyday quests? Let’s turn the question into a game: You have one guess.