Kevin Systrom: Instagram On Google Glass? Not Before Windows Phone, BlackBerry

Will Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app, soon come to Google Glass? Not according to CEO Kevin Systrom.

“We’re not yet on Blackberry or Windows Phone, so I think those will come before Google Glass,” he says.

Kevin Systrom

The news came during a recent visit to Instagram’s new office space in Menlo Park, for Fast Company‘s feature on the startup’s first year at Facebook. Systrom’s hesitancy is a sign that not all hot companies are eager to adopt the technology, even as big-name services such as Twitter, Path, and Tumblr flock to develop for Google’s futuristic eyewear. (Even Facebook, which acquired Instagram for $1 billion, has developed an app for the wearable gadget.) It’s another sign of Systrom’s slow-and-steady approach to Instagram.

It took the iOS-only service roughly 18 months–and 25 million users–to launch on Android, in early 2012, making it one of the operating system’s most anticipated app releases. Since then, the company has been acquired, introduced a slew of new features including video, and yet still has not migrated to other platforms.

Even though Systrom says Instagram will likely come to Blackberry and Windows Phone before Google Glass, he quickly adds, “I’m not saying those will come anytime soon. I’m just saying that in order of priority, the way we evaluate where to expand to is really simply where our users are, and where the growth is. It took us a very long time to get to Android.”

Systrom’s patience is a good indicator that not much has changed since Facebook bought his company. As we detailed in our feature on the startup, even with more resources, Instagram has not adopted Facebook’s “move fast and break things” philosophy, instead remaining relatively autonomous inside the giant social network.

Google Glass won’t change the company’s approach either, it appears, even with photo-sharing services like Winky jumping at the chance to develop for the device.