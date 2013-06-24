5 Ways LinkedIn Gets In The Way Of Networking

Do you remember those email invitations to join LinkedIn? It was just a few years ago when professionals would admit they joined the site just to stop the inundation of requests. A new form of peer pressure was created.

Resisting the online networking movement meant you were out of the loop and risked being pushed out of the cool-kids club. The new networking follow-up became, “Let’s connect online.” If professionals weren’t on LinkedIn to facilitate this new natural next step in relationship development, they were looked at as if they had two heads–and neither sported a particularly bright brain.

With over 225 million registered users on LinkedIn, the fact that you need a profile is a given. The site has grown beyond being a job recruitment tool, becoming a staple in our professional lives. LinkedIn has a lot of positives to it, but for every one there’s a negative. Recognize the risks: Protect yourself from letting LinkedIn get in the way of your networking results.

If you’re networking online or in person, being busy is not the same as being profitable. An active profile can give you a false sense of connectivity. The average user spends a mere 17 minutes a month on LinkedIn, so while you may be busy sharing updates, there is a slim chance the majority of your network will read them. When we read a profile or an update from someone else, it naturally triggers a moment of reflection on him or her; however, an update does not have the same power as a two-way interaction.

In the good old days, if someone wanted to champion your success, they would pick up the phone, call a contact, and sing your praises. Now, you ask for an introduction online and they forward the email. Either that or they endorse you when LinkedIn’s algorithm pushes a suggested talent and your smiling face to their screen. It provides a lovely boost for the ego at that moment and sends a message to others that you are at least “click-worthy”, but that’s as far as it goes.

Between the two extremes of guarded public consumption and intimate conversation is the sweet spot for professional connection.

LinkedIn recommendations represent more of an investment as someone takes the time to offer their positive opinion. But they still aren’t as influential as candid conversations about how great you are.

As passivity goes, saying yes to an invitation to connect is about as easy as it gets to add someone to your network. It’s not the same effort as deciding this person should be included in your address book and then actively nurturing the relationship.