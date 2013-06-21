IPhone 5 Coming To Virgin Mobile Next Week

According to an email, the carrier will launch the iPhone 5 on Friday, June 28 on its Beyond Talk plans, with unlimited 3G/4G LTE data, and messaging starting at $35 a month. The 16GB phone will cost $549.99; the 32GB and 64GB phones will cost $649.99 and $749.99, respectively. All phones are available in both black and white.

Recent data revealed that chatter about Apple’s iPhone 5 had dipped substantially, along with purchase intent, pointing to a flawed marketing strategy on Apple’s part.