NeverWet: A Coating That Makes Everything Waterproof

What is a two-part, superhydrophobic coating when it’s at home? A miracle, that’s what it is. It’s called NeverWet. You spray a couple of layers–base and top coat, two separate products–onto the surface of whatever object you want to protect. Then, throw whatever you want at the object, laughing hysterically as it runs right off. Magic.

NeverWet protects against water, mud, salt solutions, acids, bases, and even food and drinks like red wine and chocolate syrup. The demonstration video even shows a coated iPhone taking a dunk and emerging, like Venus from the waves, only drier, although the solution is currently unsuitable for glass products as it dries frosted. Apparently a clear-glass version is in the works.

But let’s talk about the brand name for a moment. NeverWet may do exactly what it says on the label, but does it not deserve a better name? What would you have called it? Answers in the comments below, please.

Hat-tip to Christopher MacManus for unearthing this gem.