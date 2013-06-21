Tumblr’s David Karp Flatters Advertisers

David Karp , this year’s Kevin Systrom , appeared at the Mediterranean back-slap-athon that is the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to talk to advertisers.

And what a talk it was. Advertisers were, he said, more innovative than software engineers could ever be, and they were more innovative than anyone in Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, or even the Tumblr office. “We are constantly in awe, constantly in service.”

Anyone who remembers that Karp quote from 2010 about advertising making him feel sick, well, that’s all in the past now. Onwards and upwards, brands, to infinity and beyond!

His speech comes just a month after Tumblr was scooped up by big purple people eater Yahoo for a “F*** yeah” $1.1 billion, and on the same day the two made the deal official, with Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer reassuring Tumblr users that their beloved product would not change.

Tumblr is to be Yahoo’s creative outlet, and Karp said he wanted his site to be the place where agencies and brands do their best digital work. Tumblr, he added, was nothing like Facebook or Twitter.

Another odd quote from the speech? This one: