9 Signs You’re In Out-Of-Office Hell

Last week my bonus son was married to the love of his life. I took the week off for wedding festivities and returned eight days later to an inbox full of out-of-office replies from others. If you have followed me for any length of time, you know how much I despise out-of-office emails. An out-of-office email is off-putting and consumes my precious time.

Either check your email while you are away, or have someone do it for you. You should be able to check your email anywhere in the world on your mobile phone or, at the least, on an iPad, laptop, or other tablet device. If you can’t, then I’m not sure you are sufficiently up with technology or up to the task of taking care of my business in a timely and professional manner. When the NASA astronauts were finally able to check their email on the International Space Station, you ran out of excuses.

If you must, absolutely must, use your auto-responder, please read the following and adjust your out-of-office missive accordingly:

It is Monday, June 24–so where are you now? If you can’t remember to turn your auto responder off in a timely manner, what other small details are you missing?

Check your spelling before this email goes out–over and over again.

I need something before then and you gave me no one to contact so I guess I’ll go to the competition to get the work done.

I am not going to get immediate attention if I do not know who to ask for.