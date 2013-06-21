NSA Cramping Your Style? Use These Easy Encryption Solutions

Ever since we learned that the NSA and FBI are archiving metadata from America’s mobile phone and email providers , we’ve become increasingly interested in encryption services. There is a vociferous subculture of cypherpunks (those who advocate broad use of strong cryptography) and dozens of for-profit and free products guaranteeing to keep communications secret. Yet, most members of the general public don’t know where to start. This is a bad thing. Here’s what to consider when cloaking communications.

Although the U.S. government only claims to be monitoring select communications from noncitizens, that should be taken with a grain of salt. One of the recurring themes of the Ed Snowden NSA and FBI revelations has been the lack of oversight of America’s Internet surveillance regime. NSA chief Keith Alexander basically admitted before a congressional hearing that secret court warrants are rubber-stamped. For all we know, that means contractors and NSA employees have a green light to engage in insider trading, snoop in explicit emails, and listen in on celebrities’ phone conversations. The NSA has shown a marked disinterest in disclosing the parameters of the surveillance regime and uses clever weasel words to hide the scope of their program and what they do with it.

There have been a host of op-eds written on many platforms about the dangers of thinking government authorities should be able to monitor your communications if you have “nothing to hide.” Two of the best are by danah boyd of Microsoft Research and Rebecca Rosen of The Atlantic. But legal scholar Daniel Solove wrote the best argument way before Snowden’s disclosures became public knowledge. In a nutshell, if the government can be believed to store electronic communications in perpetuity and refuses to tell the public what their grounds for using them are, it’s a safe bet to assume the government and contractors will misuse your personal data.

If there aren’t worries about being snooped on by the government, there are always worries about being snooped on by private parties. Are you a businessperson working on a sensitive deal? A parent going through a difficult divorce? A minor in the closet about your sexuality? Do you work with prominent public figures? Encrypting your email and phone communications might not be the worst idea.

It’s important to note that there are also degrees of encryption. While some cypherpunks and security activists might vociferously disagree, different users have different security needs. A platform whose messages can be decoded with some difficulty might be appropriate for many users. The aforementioned parent going through a difficult divorce likely has different encryption strength needs than, say, a Chinese or Bahraini dissident.

You don’t think parties besides the government love snooping in on phone calls? Just give a quick thought to that News Corp hacking scandal.

A quick caveat: Encryption and security developers have done a horrible historic job of implementing easy-to-use interfaces and creating engaging products. Whether because of the difficulty of making encryption products work or because security-product developers frequently assume others have their level of technical expertise, many encryption tools on the market are difficult to use for novices. Predictably, many of the easier-to-use ones cost considerable money as well.