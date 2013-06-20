You Won’t Believe The Talent This Apple Hardware Guru Poached For His Stealth Startup

A “stealth” startup called Black Pearl Systems has been quietly growing in the hands of the former head of engineering at Apple, Tim Bucher. The company has grown to 44 poached employees–and the list is jaw-dropping.

Company job listings say the company exists to “create a category-defining product to tackle a problem that faces billions of technology users,” which, for some rumor sites, indicates a tablet Android device. At least we know it’s definitely hardware related–not only because of the way the staff is filling out–see our complete rundown below–but because Black Pearl just joined the Consumer Electronics Association and booked space for CES 2014.

The top people at BPS read like a who’s-who of Silicon Valley heavy hitters. According to GigaOM’s Janko Roettgers, it’s rumored there will be top people coming from YouTube and Intel as well, but without full LinkedIn access to everyone on staff, we weren’t able to verify who. Here’s what we know about the people comprising Black Pearl Systems so far:

worked at Apple from 2003 to 2004 as VP of Macintosh System Development and then Senior VP of Macintosh Hardware Engineering. He oversaw the team that launched the Mac mini and also worked on the iMac and iPod. He worked at Sansa Connect from 2006 to 2008 and founded the collaborative music service ZING Systems, which was acquired by Dell in 2007, and where he remained as chief product officer before moving to Black Pearl.

Cofounder and VP of user experience at BPS was one of Palm’s founding engineers and was senior director of Partner Products at Netflix. He was also a senior director at ZING and a senior member at TiVo.

The content CTO was an exec at Sony and Sunrise Digital Strategies. He also founded the DLNA consortium in 2003.

BPS’s senior systems engineer (who doesn’t have a LinkedIn profile we could find) was an Apple engineer in the early ’90s and was director of hardware engineering at Danger from 2000 to 2005, where he pioneered the Sidekick’s swivel hinge. He also worked at ZING Systems with Bucher and McKendrick, beginning when it was acquired by Dell.