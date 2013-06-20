Instagram Or Vine: Snap Judgment

Today, Instagram announced its new feature: video functionality . Instagram videos can be up to 15 seconds long and come with 13 of its own new customized filters to choose from. The videos will appear within users’ Instagram feed and play automatically.

Immediately after the announcement, Twitter exploded with chatter about the impending doom of Vine, Twitter’s six-second video app:

Vine’s only major selling point left is that it works in Twitter cards. — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) June 20, 2013

Sorry Vine, I think the new Instagram video option may give you a run for your $ — Carlie Butler (@CarlieStylezz) June 20, 2013

But while video may be the most logical next step for Instagram, it could also backfire by annoying users who use Instagram for photos and nothing more. Let’s be honest, Instagram is often a dumping ground for boring selfies and floral espresso designs. Do we really want those in video form alongside our photos? One of the best parts about Vine is that it forces you to be creative. This creativity could be lost when given a full 15 seconds to play with. Some Vine evangelists had similar sentiments: