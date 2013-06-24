Why Service Is The Final Frontier For Differentiation

When I say I travel a lot for business, there’s not an ounce of exaggeration in that statement. I fly the skies on multiple airlines, many legs, and on various types of planes, navigating this beautiful and vast continent of ours. There are many weeks when it feels as though I’m in the air more than I’m on the ground.

I like to think of myself as a business explorer rather than a road warrior, voyeuristically observing my surroundings, noting and documenting the idiosyncrasies and similarities of every traveling human and town I encounter across the country. I marvel at the number of people traveling every single day by plane, train, and automobile–and I’m here to tell you there is absolutely nothing glamorous or pleasant about domestic travel.

The creators laid out a vision, with imagined products and gadgets they thought would be a reality in the future. Things that seemed highly imaginative have become a reality today. Every episode opened with a voice-over saying that space was the final frontier. While Richard Branson now has that covered, there is little that is more important than the service frontier.

Great service is a rarity rather than the norm, and I find myself constantly disappointed. I have hundreds of opportunities each week to experience the service of many providers in the travel business and it is for the most part average and forgettable. More often than not, staff at all parts of the chain are disengaged or insincere when dealing with their customers. So when I do experience great service it jumps out and hugs me. Without excellent service, the customer experience is forgettable at best. The money spent on the physical spaces and experiences mean very little to guests unless they are paired with memorable and attentive service.

We are fortunate to work with many large brands that value their people and are extremely committed to elevating their service experience. While in the middle of numerous cultural, service, and experience design projects that span hospitality, food service, and health and fitness industries, I began searching for inspiration.

Focusing on the star theme, the ultra-luxury hotel chain, Capella Hotels, has a celestial namesake that is a double star. I recently had the opportunity to visit their property in Cabo San Lucas on some field research and was thrilled and surprised by the exceptional customer service I experienced. They claim to have built a brand that represents the dual relationship and intimacy between some of the most luxurious hotels in the world and the guests they hold in the highest esteem. They delivered on their promise: “service that has no equal.” The staff was genuinely engaged, happy in their roles, and delighted to serve. They carefully attended to my every need and interacted with the utmost respect. After doing some research, it was no surprise that the management team behind this world-class operation comes from the renowned Ritz-Carlton Group.

There are a number of shining stars in the galaxy of travel options, and one that shines out in the constellation is Hampton. Working with Hilton Hotels, we’ve come to appreciate the level of commitment and investment they put into training and engaging their employees and customers. The focus they emphasize on creating a living and breathing guest-centric culture is unparalleled.