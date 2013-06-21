3 Reasons Everyone At Google Is Meditating

Yes, Google asked the most renowned living Zen master launch to their Mindful Lunches . But that doesn’t mean all the Googlers are renouncing their earthly searches–they’re just getting mindful to get productive.

That is according to a new Wired feature by Noah Shachtman. To begin, he traces the feelings of learning to meditate:

We feel our lungs fill and release. As we focus on the smallest details of our respiration, other thoughts–of work, of family, of money–begin to recede, leaving us alone with the rise and fall of our chests.

Shachtman’s narrative is framed around Chade-Meng Tan, who was Google employee 107 back when we was hired in 2000. He has since launched their hugely popular Search Inside Yourself class (and wrote a book of the same name). Tan had been trying to pitch meditation to his fellow Googlers for years, he says, but he didn’t see interest jump until he framed his pitch around emotional intelligence–a sign of the workplace value of mindfulness.

As you may have read, emotional intelligence helps you to understand your colleagues’ motivations. The other-centricity that meditation breeds can boost your trajectory: in a place like Google, Meng has said, having a high intelligence quotient isn’t a differentiating factor, but having high emotional intelligence is.

“Everybody knows this EI thing is good for their career,” Meng tells Wired. “And every company knows that if their people have EI, they’re gonna make a shitload of money.”

Ongoing worklife stresses can lead to burnout–and for some Googlers, a meditiation practice bolsters their resilience. Bill Duane, a tattooed former engineer, designed Neural Self-Hacking, an intro to meditation class. How got started with the practice while he was leading a 30-person team and his father had life-threatening heart disease.