Tumblr And Yahoo Officially Seal The Deal

A month after Yahoo announced its plans to purchase blogging platform Tumblr for $1.1 billion, the deal is done.

In a Tumblr blog post, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer reassured Tumblr fans that their beloved product would not change after the acquisition. “Their product road map, their team, and tone will all remain the same,” she wrote.

The acquisition was, from the beginning, a controversial one, with some worried about Yahoo’s track record of acquiring blossoming platforms and then letting them wither away to nothing. This week, Tumblr’s media director, Mark Coatney, left the company, preceded by other members of the Tumblr editorial team.

But others think maybe Tumblr can bring some of its cool to Yahoo. Now that the deal is closed, we’ll be waiting in anticipation of what both companies do next.