Unplug Your Weekend Or Ruin Your Life

Not separating your weekend from your week can unravel your relationships, stymie your stress recovery, and ultimately ruin your productivity, research suggests.

We can avert these disasters, scholars say, but only if we learn to detach our grinds from our lives. Kansas State University organizational psychologist YoungAh Park explained as much in an interview:

“If you have a strong technological boundary and self-restricted rules for using email, laptops, or cell phones for work during off-work times, then you are more likely to experience psychological detachment from work.”

That psychological detachment is key. Why? When you’re detached from your work over the weekend, her and others’ research has shown, you are able to recover from your workweek.

There are direct results: She’s found that people who unplug over the weekend have higher satisfaction with life than people who spend their Saturdays stuck in their inbox. And that wellness, we know, leads to at-work achievement.

It seems that if you’re sleeping with your smartphone, you won’t be connecting with the person sleeping next to you. Park’s research has shown that if you’re continually stressed with work stuff at home, you’ll be able to self-regulate hostile behaviors or support your partner.

If the norm in your office is to never unplug, then you won’t unplug.

“If working couples don’t recuperate from their job stress while at home,” she says, “they would be likely to fall into a spiral of lost resources.”

The right move, then, is to learn to weekend as well as our heroes do.