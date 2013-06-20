Dear Mozilla: Please Don’t Kill Cookies

Yesterday, Mozilla announced that it’s working with a Stanford organization called the Cookie Clearing House to implement an alternative to the “Do Not Track” button, the web standard supported by the Obama administration (which now looks like it may never be delivered). Unlike the Do Not Track button, which allows users to opt in or opt out from cookie collection by sending a message directly to the server, the Cookie Clearing House proposal lays out four “presumptions” about how cookies ought to behave–and they’re all wrong.

The proposal suggests workarounds for “edge cases” where web developers don’t want cookies to behave traditionally–mostly involving published cookie whitelists and blacklists. Mozilla’s plan is to implement this proposal along with some intelligence that allows cookies on sites users visit regularly.

The problem with this approach is that the presumptions the Clearing House proposes don’t match up to the way the web has been built for the last 10 years.

Sure, these presumptions are intended to be a more granular approach to a feature that Apple’s Safari browser implements by default, which is to block all third-party cookies (we’ll get to what that means in a moment). Unfortunately, almost every website in existence today uses third-party cookies in some capacity and will therefore be an “edge case,” which means that developers and consumers are going to have to jump through a lot of hoops to deliver the experience we’ve come to expect from the web. This isn’t just because most websites rely on advertisements for their revenue (although most do); it’s because of the way the Web works.

I’m going to let you in on a dirty little secret about the Web: Although it has advanced enough in the last few years that many web applications are practically indistinguishable from desktop apps, we’re all faking it. Except for some very brief exceptions, after you load a webpage, we have no idea who you are or what you’re doing, because we don’t maintain an active connection between you and the server. Although technologies are emerging to fix this problem, the Web as we know it today is largely stateless, meaning that each time we need to send data from your browser to the server, we need to start from scratch. It’s as if you were in a conversation with someone who couldn’t remember names, so you needed to introduce yourself every time you spoke.

In order to remember who you are, websites rely on cookies. Although they’ve taken on a lot of forms in the public consciousness of late, they’re actually extremely simple. When you first visit a website, the server sends your browser a domain name and a small string of text (4 kilobytes maximum) and says “store this text and send it back to me the next time you visit this domain name.” The next time you visit, your browser does exactly that, and the server uses that string of text to identify you and remember what you were doing the last time it heard from you so it can deliver the appropriate response. This basic mechanism is the backbone of everything interactive you do online, from logging in to Facebook to buying things on Amazon.

There’s a catch, however: When your browser loads a webpage, it’s actually making multiple requests to numerous servers to fetch images, bits of JavaScript, videos, and more. Any one of these servers can set a cookie for their respective domain. Because these servers often run under a different domain name than the main website (Facebook loads many of its images from https://fbcdn-sphotos-a-a.akamaihd.net/, for example), they’re called “third-party” servers.