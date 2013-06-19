Stratasys Announces Purchase Of MakerBot

It’s official: Industrial 3-D printing giant Stratasys is purchasing mass market-aimed 3-D printer manufacturer MakerBot in order to additively manufacture an industry monolith. The two companies are expected to give further details on the merger at a Thursday press conference.

“Bre Pettis and his team at MakerBot have built the strongest brand in the desktop 3-D printer category by delivering an exceptional user experience. MakerBot has impressive products, and we believe that the company’s strategy of making 3-D printing accessible and affordable will continue to drive adoption. I am looking forward to working with Bre,” said Stratasys CEO David Reis in a prepared statement.

The acquisition will be implemented in the third quarter of 2013; MakerBot will continue to exist as a distinct brand and as a separate subsidiary with management remaining intact.

The proposed merger has an initial value of $403 million.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the acquisiion would be implemented in Q3 2012.