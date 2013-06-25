How Morning Rituals Jumpstart Joyous Workdays

Let’s imagine two entrepreneurs. We’ll call them John and Marie. They run similar businesses, wake up around the same time each day, and both get to the office around 9 a.m..

But what they do between waking up and getting to work is very different.

Phil Drolet

John hits snooze a few times, then grabs his phone, reads and answers emails in bed for 20 minutes. He fills up his coffee commuter cup before rushing off to the office, feeling stressed and scattered.

Meanwhile, Marie wakes up, meditates for 10 minutes, does yoga for 10 minutes, writes down five things she’s grateful for in her journal, and drinks a green smoothie before heading to the office, feeling energized and enthusiastic.

You don’t need a crystal ball to predict who between them is gearing up to have the most productive, creative, and inspired day.

Just as an athlete warms up before a game, you can greatly benefit from warming up your mind with a morning ritual that will help you perform at your highest level during your workday.

Right now, take a second to think about one activity you could do in the morning that would do the most to help you feel more energetic and focused. Is it meditation? Yoga? Running? Reading? Prayer? Something else?