Facebook has begun to roll out a new comments feature for both its web and mobile site that lets you attach photos to your comment threads. Mashable reports the feature originated during a Facebook employee hackathon.





The feature introduces a new camera icon that shows up in the comment box where you’d normally write a text-based message. Now, you can also upload an image to that comment box.

And if you’re wondering: No, the new feature doesn’t support GIFs.