Does The Sharing Economy Have a Shadow Side?

The rise of the sharing economy has been chronicled in books and magazine stories . It’s brought half-billion-dollar exits ( Zipcar to Avis ), and billion-dollar valuations with IPO rumors for some of its darlings (Airbnb, Etsy). It’s spawned startups dedicated to exploiting excess capacity in areas as diverse as children’s clothing (Thredup), errands ( TaskRabbit ), transportation (Lyft, RelayRides), even home-cooked meals .

It’s also occasioned a lot of rhapsodizing about the collaborative creation of a more sustainable, productive, close-knit, and abundant future. Sharing just feels good, too, which is the most important reason people do it.

But as the sharing economy reaches a critical mass, some observers are starting to see a potential shadow side emerging. The informal, good-vibes nature of the participatory economy can run afoul of regulations designed to ensure safety and fairness, both for those who provide goods and services and those who use them. In New York City, an Airbnb host was fined $2,400 for violating city hotel laws, and ride-hailing apps Uber and Hailo have faced injunctions by cab drivers for unfair competition in several cities, raising the question of just who benefits from sharing—and who doesn’t.

“I admit, the sharing economy is mind-blowing and its potential to transform commerce is amazing,” writes attorney Janelle Orsi, the director of the Sustainable Economies Law Center in Berkeley, California, and a foremost expert on the emerging law of the sharing economy, in her book “At the same, the lawyer in me hears all this and thinks: Oh, boy. . . . ” Here are just a few of the issues raised by the sharing economy:

Sharing organizations tend to operate in a gray area between personal and commercial, public and private, Orsi writes, which makes it difficult to figure out how regulations apply. She uses buffet sneeze-guards as a handy example. A restaurant is required by the health department to install a sneeze guard over its salad bar, but a church potluck is not. What about a pop-up restaurant? At what point along the continuum should regulations kick in?

In some cases, Orsi tells Fast Company, “accountability and involvement” between producers and consumers can work to mitigate risk as well as, or even better than, regulations like health codes. This is why successful sharing companies like Airbnb and startups like lean so heavily on identity verification and the use of the social graph to foster trust. As a bonus, direct contact between the two parties in an exchange is already the basis for waiving some regulations–for example, at farmers’ markets, which don’t have to do the same labeling as at the supermarket.

In other cases in which people are using excess capacity, like renting out their spare room or an unused car, there is precedent for getting around commercial regulations based on less-frequent, smaller-scale, or local use. For example, in most neighborhoods you’re allowed to hold garage sales a few times a year, but a “sale” that ran 30 hours a week would actually be considered an illegal store. Orsi suggests that hospitality platforms might petition for hosts to be allowed to rent out a room, say, 50 nights a year, to limit the potential nuisance to neighbors.