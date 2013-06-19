National Geographic, Now On Google Glass

National Geographic and the New America Foundation announced this morning the release of new Google Glass apps. The National Geographic app consists of a feed from their Your Shot community and updated headlines from their main site, while fewer details are available on the think tank app except that it will be called Think Bubbles. “We love the idea of sharing our highly visual content with Google Glass users and learning more about what works best on the device,” National Geographic Chief Creative Officer Bill Marr said in a statement.