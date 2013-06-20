How Insufficient Sleep Makes You Fat, Stupid, And Dead

Need a reason to #unplug ? How about four: Exxon Valdex, Chernobyl, Three Mile Island, Challenger. As we continue to look into these man-made disasters, we discover they’re increasingly linked to insufficient sleep.

But sleepiness causes more everyday calamities, too.

As Jane E. Brody reports for the New York Times, more and more research shows how our sleeping habits affect just about every phase of our lives–be it your life expectancy, your decision making, or your ability to learn. In other words, if your attitude is that you’ll sleep when you’re dead, you’ll soon be dead.

Without that time to consolidate your experiences at night, you won’t retain what happened during the day.

Much of the article focuses on ways that sleep deprivation affects your health–like how it mucks up all your organs and how the corresponding loss in metabolism could make you put on 10 pounds in a year–but we, as productivity nerds, are most interested in what it does to our working lives.

For you to be able to access a memory, that memory first has to be encoded into your brain (and you have to have been paying attention when it happened). Without that time to consolidate your experiences at night, you won’t retain what happened during the day. This is an advertisement for mindfulness–and for getting enough rest.

“During sleep, new learning and memory pathways become encoded in the brain, and adequate sleep is necessary for those pathways to work optimally,” Brody writes. “People who are well rested are better able to learn a task and more likely to remember what they learned.”

But if you don’t get enough, you send your self-awareness into a productivity-crippling stupor. Dr. Timothy Roehrs did an interesting experiment to measure just how much, as the American Psychological Association reports: