We’ve Been Complaining About Modern Life’s Fast Pace For At Least 140 Years

We’ve been complaining about the fast pace of life for a really long time, and today’s comic from XKCD reminds us of this. The comic highlights years and years of hand-wringing about the death of the conversation, of good handwriting, of imagination.

Sound familiar?





This sort of social concern is, of course, a perennial trend, because technology and our societal norms are continuously evolving. The advance of digital culture and the penetration of mobile smart tech into every corner of our lives is even prompting some people to push for us all to unplug, and spend some time living at a slower pace.

But what do you think, dear reader? Is your smartphone a little digital devil on your shoulder, prompting you to work more? Is the letter, or perhaps even the long-form Internet article, really dead thanks to the 140 characters of Twitter? And can you remember headlines blasting worries much along these lines (but about different tech) from your own youth?