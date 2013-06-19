The Recommender: Cia Bernales, Web Producer And Owner Of Atticus, The Giant Rottweiler

Name : Cia Bernales Role at Fast Company : Product Manager Website : Writing with My Mouth Full Instagram : @ext212 Twitter : @ciaEATS Titillating fact : Cia has crossed 37 countries off her bucket list. She isn’t leaving the country this year, but she just started planning her trip to Glacier National Park, in Montana. Does anyone who’s been there have travel advice for her?

Things she’s loving:

1. Sports and women

Say what you will about NYC’s new bike share program and the Bloomberg administration, but I think transportation chief Janette Sadik-Khan has done so much good for the city since she started her job. If we live in the world-class city we claim to, we need to enjoy our own public spaces and have different ways to get from Point A to Point B.

I’m still a chicken when it comes to biking around New York City, but Evelyn Stevens is the person to watch in a sport that’s gotten so much bad press recently. She quit her Wall Street job to become a pro cyclist and is now winning important races, even after landing on her face and breaking her teeth this season. She can really lean in! Here is Stevens in her element:

I’m also excited to cheer for a new sports team and ogle the beautiful legs that will be participating in the new New York City Football Club! I feel as though I haven’t had a New York team to cheer for in a long time!

2. The Farmstand App

Farmstand is a mobile guide to a lot of the farmers’ markets nationwide, but I use it for the photos of local produce uploaded by users. I change my location to California a lot just to get a peek at what Angelenos are currently buying.

I also can’t wait to start replicating recipes from British chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s new book, River Cottage Veg. I’m a fan of his Meat Book, so it’s awesome to see a meat lover make vegetable-focused dishes more exciting.