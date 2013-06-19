advertisement
Fab Raises Additional $150 Million

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

Fab was worth around $1 billion before it raised another $150 million in what is just the first part of its Series D-round funding effort.

In total, the company has now raised $310 million in cash, with the new money coming from a variety of investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Chinese Internet giant Tencent. Additional cash is expected to be injected into the company, which is said to have made about $150 million in revenues last year, over the next few months.

Fab, which we called the fastest growing e-commerce site on the web, recently said it wanted to develop and sell its own original products, recruiting designers and students to help it do so.

