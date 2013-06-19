Goggles Block Facial Recognition Algorithms

Don a pair of these near-infrared LED-studded goggles and any facial-recognition algorithms that work on infrared cameras will be blocked by the lights, says its inventor. But the lights will be invisible to the human eye.

The idea comes from Japan’s National Institute of Informatics, which says it’s currently working on a version that uses reflective materials so that every sort of imaging sensor is covered, not just infrared cameras.

[Images via Diginfo.tv]