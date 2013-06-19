Airport Info App GateGuru Bought By TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has revealed it’s buying GateGuru, an app that delivers real-time data on airport activities so travelers can be better prepared. The acquisition is for an undisclosed sum, and is said to be an effort to expand the company’s travel services.
GateGuru uses crowdsourcing to generate a lot of its data alongside the information it garners directly from airports. TripAdvisor explains in its press release that “GateGuru nicely complements our existing flights products” and notes that it will continue to operate as a separate app.