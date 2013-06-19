Why Quantum Computing Is Faster For Everything But The Web

Quantum Computing: it just sounds cooler. Instead of using simple binary values of 0 or 1, quantum computers use quantum bits qubits, values that can be both 0 AND 1. Stay with us here.

Scientists are using the outer electron of Phosphorous (really) because an electron’s polarity gives it a magnetic spin, meaning (like a compass needle) it’ll align with a magnetic field and hang out there at its base state. But with a little force, you can yank that electron 180-degrees in the opposite direction, its highest energy state, coiled like a watch spring, ready to TWANG back to its base state.

Base state, highest state. How is that different from the binary 0 and 1?

Here’s the rub. Quantum particles can hang out at BOTH states, at least until you try to measure state. So which is it, base state or highest state? As Hamlet might have said, “To be zero, or to be one. That is the uncertainty.” (Thanks a lot, Heisenberg).

Instead of pairing up normal computer binaries into bits (“01” is an absolute, constant value), we resort to the ultimate in scientific precision: *best guess*. We know that qubits can have spins that are—

both at base state,

the first at base and the second at highest state,

the first at highest state and the second at base state,

or both qubits at their highest state.

What are the chances that it will be one or the other of these possibilities? These percentages become our coefficients of likelihood. Most immediately obvious is the fact that two qubits can be in four different positions. That’s twice as many positions as a standard bit (always 00, always 10…); if we had THREE qubits, then each set can be in eight different positions (as opposed to always 000, always 100…). And this is the really big deal—qubits can hold exponentially more data than binary bits!

But lest we forget, once you measure the electrons, they fix in a state (either base or highest) and the exponential advantages disappear. Nonetheless, we can turn uncertainty to our advantage.