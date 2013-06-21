Unplug: Not What You Think It Is

Digital detox spas and device-free vacations are popping up in the name of unplugging . They promise to make us healthier, more creative, and more productive.

But what does unplugging really mean? And can a resort help you do it?

For me, to unplug is to give up craving, to live mindfully, to move toward nirvana (Sanskrit for “complete liberation”).

Today, we suffer from a constant craving for information and the need to blast out whatever is on our minds to the rest of the world–thanks to social media. Unfortunately, all addictive behavior creates grief. And our addictive need to consume and share information is no different.

The Buddha–who knew a thing or two about unplugging–said:

“From craving grief arises,

From craving arises fear,

For him who is free from craving

There is no grief, then whence comes fear? As a tree with firm, uninjured

Roots, though cut down grows up again,

So when latent craving is not rooted out

Suffering again and again arises.”

This passage has had a profound impact on my personal thinking. It refers to detachment as a practice to end craving and suffering. If we look at unplugging from this point of view, a few days of digital detox will be the equivalent to “cutting down a few roots” of a well-grown tree: Craving will not stop.