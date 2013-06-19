To Collaborate Productively, Disagree Toward The Same Goal (And Work With Michael Bolton)

Okay, that might be a little strong, but Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone created one of the first “viral” Internet sensations, the beloved Lazy Sunday, a digital short that breathed new relevance into Saturday Night Live.

As they’ve grown in popularity, they’ve become known for working with A-list talent–see the auto-tuned majesty of “I Just Had Sex,” their 2010 collab with Akon. The group has since left SNL to pursue other projects, but they remain on the Lonely Island beat. The Wack Album, released last week, is their third–featuring guests like Pharrell Williams, Hugh Jackman, and Most Creative Person Kendrick Lamar.

And they are still very, very funny, as evidenced by their amazingly absurd appearance on Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis.

But how can a trio of dudes continue the funny? The proof is in the pudding; or, more precisely, in their recent interview with SplitSider.

Though they’re no longer part of SNL‘s “funnel of productivity,” the guys are still working with producer Lorne Michaels’ show and sometimes airing their videos.