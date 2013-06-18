Contently Launches Print Magazine

Publishing platform Contently is launching a quarterly print magazine. Content Strategist bills itself as “insights and analysis on Brands, Storytelling, and the Future of Content” and is being distributed free to readers. The first issue includes stories on Neil Gaiman’s work for BlackBerry and The Onion‘s partnership with Jameson.
Contently is one of several platforms matching up writers with brands to produce original content. According to Adweek, the magazine pays $150 to $200 for shorter stories and up to $4,000 for longform pieces.
Disclosure: Contently cofounder Shane Snow has written for Fast Company.