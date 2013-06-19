We’re three days into #unplug week , and still going strong!

Yesterday, you told us what you miss most about life before the digital age. So if you want to return to the world of handwritten letters, or just catch a break from the constant barrage of tweets and emails, what do you do? We asked, and you delivered.

How do you unplug? Step away from the Internet for a few hours? Leave your phone behind on weekends?

Since we can’t all cut ourselves away from the world for almost a month, we begin with some easier quick fixes.

Some of you suggested simply removing the ability to use technology.





When was the last time you used a real map, or simply enjoyed the feeling of getting lost? Wise words from Ong–wandering around (unplugged) is a way to discover things you would otherwise never see.





If you can handle the bugs and don’t find the woods terrifying, camping’s a great way to unplug. All you need is a tent! And if you really need a break from the ol’ iPhone, there’s a camping trip made especially for you.





This one counts, we think, because Mike has two hands on the wheel. Right, Mike?