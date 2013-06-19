Why You Need To Unplug Every 90 Minutes

Since sprints get us to focus in and finish our tasks with crisp consciousness, we know they’re the most effective way of working . But what’s fascinating is why they make us work so well.

For Leo Widrich at Buffer, it’s in human nature: while we often imagine ourselves as machines–which move linearly–we’re actually organisms, which move cyclically. And to do our most creative, productive work, we need to step to that rhythm.

Your brain can only focus for 90 to 120 minutes before it needs a break, Widrich reports. Why? It’s the ultradian rhythm, a cycle that’s present in both our sleeping and waking lives.

As Tony Schwartz has reported, this was first discovered by Nathan Kleitman, a groundbreaking sleep researcher. He called it the “basic rest-activity cycle”: the 90-minute cycles during which you progress through the five stages of sleep. Kleitman found the 90-minute pattern in our days, too, as we move from higher to lower alertness–the ultradian rhythm.

The 90-minute cycle works. Schwartz wrote a book in under six months by carving his workday into a trio of 90-minute chunks.

Without ever reading productivity posts (we assume), other fields found the 90-minute rhythm, too. In a widely cited study of prodigious violinists, psychologist Anders Ericsson found that the top performers all had the same practice characteristics: