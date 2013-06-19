The Magic Sweet Spot Between Need And Love

But why choose? In the sweet spot between need and love lies an empty field, without competition, without resistance, for us to do what really matters.

Lincoln Educational Services (LES) is playing on that field. At $402.7M in revenue for 2012, the for-profit training firm is one of the largest in the Unites States. Every year about 20,000 students “check in” to an LES program, dressed in a mechanics jumpsuit or nursing uniform, and get hands-on instructed experience fixing cars, running CAD design software, operating manufacturing machinery, and tending to hospital patients.

President and CEO Shaun E. McAlmont was an NCAA track star at Brigham Young University. He specialized in the 400-meter hurdles. So he knows how tiring it can be to race neck-and-neck against a field of equal opponents all hopping over the same challenges. At LES, he plays things differently. He finds that sweet spot, the empty field, between need and love.

The Need

Let’s start with “need.” LES fills the gaps in our country’s education system, focusing not on producing traditional bachelor’s degrees or even helping knowledgeable workers advance their careers. There are already thousands of institutions dedicated to those challenges. Instead, McAlmont explained to me, “We take a market-driven approach. We won’t offer a program that just doesn’t make sense in the marketplace. . . . We focus the student on the skills they need to get a job, nothing extraneous.”

LES will work with major employers in a metropolitan area to identify what skill gaps they are finding. As a result, said McAlmont, “The market has kind of pulled us to the sectors we serve.” LES is guiding a strategic principle of filling the needs. In 2010, 40% of LES’s revenue came from programs in health sciences, 30% in automotive, and 11% in skilled trades. You can hear this in how McAlmont describes LES’s strategy: “Automotive needs are growing, also the engines of today are not those of yesterday, so there is a lot of retraining needed . . . Strategically, we are looking at manufacturing programs. There is so much talk about manufacturing coming back. [Such as] CNC machining–machines that can craft anything you program, they can fashion screws over and over again for an airline, car parts, and car rims.”

Scan the system, look at what needs are not being filled, act like water continually morphing to fill the gaps. This approach keeps you flexible . . . and needed.