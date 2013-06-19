Why You’re Sleeping With Your Smartphone

Leslie Perlow is a Harvard Business School professor and the author of Sleeping with Your Smartphone . We talked with her not long ago about why people can’t let themselves step away from their work–and how to build an incentive structure that encourages people to step away. In honor of #Unplug week, here’s an edited selection of that conversation.

When I tell people they have to turn off, a lot of people say, “I don’t want to. I don’t know to, I’m a workaholic, I thrive from this, I make these choices, I’m at this stage in my life,” and you get all this value for working all the time: They send you all of these positive signals, people also find it rewarding, you carry your phone around, it beeps. The more you respond, the more people email you, and so there’s very positive reinforcement.

people aren’t workaholics–it’s that we thrive on the positive reinforcement

So you positively reinforce people to the other form of behavior, which is turning off. You slap their hand when they respond, and you say, “I’m going to value you for turning off.” In the morning, you ask “Did you turn off?” And if you say “yes,” they say “good job.”

The people who were workaholics, they worried: “uh-oh, what’s going to happen?” Person after person, they find out they actually like the time off. That’s what led me to realize that so many people aren’t workaholics–it’s that we thrive on the positive reinforcement. And its whatever’s the definition of success, and whatever we’re getting all those pats on the back for, that actually is motivating the behavior. It’s not that they are so deeply into their work.

What we want do ultimately, is begin to change the value system so (that) we value people for working in these alternative ways. But it’s very hard to make the case that we should work less. It’s very hard even if the organization sees the results, it’s still a very complicated shift to make and to play out.

So what I have found is that when you try and tackle this head on, people get scared, people go back. But if you take it one step at a time, it can have a profound impact in a way that people can increasingly buy in, rather than feeling overwhelmed.

It’s incredibly important that it be an issue that resonates with everybody within a small, selective team. It doesn’t have to be the number one issue for everyone, but it has to be something that troubles everyone.