Why The Future Of Customer Service Is Self-Service

Fifteen years ago, companies forced consumers to perform certain tasks themselves. When banks started charging customers for not executing their own transfers this led to widespread protest. Today the world looks very different: A company that doesn’t offer a self-service solution has to suffer the consequences.

In order to create an accurate picture of this trend, I conducted a global survey in collaboration with SSI, who managed the actual study, and translation agency No Problem! The conclusion is inescapable: The majority of consumers favor a self-service solution, including the safety net of personal contact if the consumer so chooses. This trend is even more apparent in countries like China, Brazil, and Singapore than is the case in Europe or the U.S.

The following presentation contains full details of the survey. And downloading the study is free of charge:

As service expectations keep growing, self-service is the only answer.

Consumers expect companies to keep improving their level of service. They want their questions answered and problems solved in a timely, friendly, and efficient manner. Consumers have a strong aversion to having to contact a company several times or sharing the same information more than once.