12 Ideas About The Future Of Media (From New York Times, Digg, and The New School)

Some stories are better told through one medium or another. Some require seeing the subject and understanding it on a personal level. So we’ll use video or audio to help bring someone into [the story] in a more intimate way. Some stories are very broad and abstract and require an understanding of lots of different intermediate players, and so the texts might be our anchor, but we’ll also add in things like diagrams and interactives that will help guide someone through a transition. Matt Boggie

I hate the way a lot of media companies don’t know how to tell stories. As a big brand or as a media company, you can’t expect your audience to be attentive at a certain point in time, whenever you’re ready. Gilad Lotan

Well, we know that humans are really good at pattern recognition, and that is, in some ways, what allows us to get through every day. We don’t even realize it. So as we are consuming stories either in sort of a feed style, where you’re doing an infinite scroll, you are doing pattern recognition. You are finding the things to ignore and the things to pay attention to and the things to click on and the things to swipe away. Matt Boggie

[W]here scarcity used to be the model to create value out of content–that is, a printing press or expensive film–the scarcity of the media is what made it expensive, and all the investment was there. But once the distribution is free, infinite, and instantaneous, the issue is completely artificial, and is mostly governed by copyright and lawyers. Dave Carroll

What is important for us is really to create a sort of A-team of [technologists] who come from lots of different places. Some of them have journalist backgrounds, some don’t, and they fill in as many other skills as possible. There’s this concept going around that a few of the journalists and tech analysts [are becoming A-team material]. It’s this idea of breeding a unicorn. Matt Boggie

It is very easy for an R&D organization to get the label of the geeks in the white ivory tower. Matt Boggie