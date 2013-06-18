U.S. Spy Establishment: We Need To Redo Our Maps

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), a relatively little known spy agency which handles mapping and charting for the Defense Department and the intelligence establishment, wants to overhaul their product. According to Frank Konkel of FCW, the NGA wants to redo their entire geospatial model. Due to an increasing volume in demands for map and chart data from the Pentagon, the agency is seeking a contractor to convert their holdings into text and Open Geospatial Consortium formats.