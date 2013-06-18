Holograms Are Coming To The Classroom

Any medical students who don’t know their ass from their elbow could be helped by an innovative new development by a pair of London doctors, which uses hologram models to demonstrate physical ailments. A 13-foot animated graphic of a kidney was used during a lecture to demonstrate renal function last week.

Dr. Kapil Sugand and Dr. Pedro Campos, junior doctors at two London teaching hospitals, said the goal is to make it easier for students to learn the vast amount of detail needed to pass their exams. The holograms could also be used as an aid for teaching surgery.

“The human body is a very complex machine,” Dr. Sugand told the BBC. “It’s very difficult to comprehend and appreciate how a kidney or liver functions, for example, from PowerPoint slides.”

But don’t expect to see the technology in a lecture hall near you soon, as the cost is “prohibitively expensive,” according to a London University spokesperson. The pair have spent almost $15,000 on their library of 3-D holographic animation lecture aids, with funding coming from both of their universities and private donors.