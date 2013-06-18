Tesla To Demo Electric Car Battery-Swapping

Tesla ‘s CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that his range of electric cars will get its first battery-swap demonstration this Thursday, June 20th at 8 p.m. in California.

One issue with electric cars is that, due to the hard physics and chemistry of battery design, batteries can’t be recharged very quickly. This means that while a car that runs on gas can pull into a gas station, fill up with fuel, and drive off in mere moments, an electric car takes hours for a full charge and a much longer interval for a quick top-up charge.

Tesla’s solution to this is an automated device that can slide out a drained battery from a car and swap it for a fully charged one. It’s not been seen yet, due to technical difficulties.