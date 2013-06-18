Can Android’s Dragon Beat Apple’s Siri By Listening Better?

With the latest version of Dragon Mobile Assist for Android, that’s what the company that (almost certainly) powers the iPhone’s Siri voice assistant is aiming to give to Android: a productivity tool that’s really good at listening.





Nuance Communications, the corporate parent of the Dragon line of speech and productivity tools, is out with a new 4.0 version of Dragon Mobile Assistant. As with previous versions, and like many of its voice-assistant competitors, Dragon Assistant can make calls, send and read back texts, launch apps and music, and pull up directions or web searches. It can also keep up with where other Assistant users are located, if they’re sharing that data.

Where Dragon stands out is in two areas: its voice recognition powers, and the way it knows when to listen for your input.

When you think about it, knowing when to expect your command is a pretty important skill for any assistant. With that in mind, Dragon Assistant adds two intriguing features: a customizable wake-up word, and automatic detection of Driver Mode. That is, if you’re moving fast enough to be in a car, Dragon Assistant starts listening for commands and starts reading you your texts and notifications. It can even read your Facebook notifications while you’re driving.

Well, sort of.





“We don’t do it in real time,” Josh Lipe, director of consumer mobile products at Nuance, said in an interview. Lipe noted that Dragon Assistant spaces out updates from Facebook and other sources while in Driver Mode, and that Facebook read-outs are not enabled by default. And Lipe has been using it himself, to check in with friends after a day at work. “It’s been delightful on the ride home,” he said.