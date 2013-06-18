Channeling Oprah, Subblime Groups YouTube Creators Around “Favorite Things”

YouTube creators need better, more innovative options when it comes to monetizing their content, says Adam Winnick , one of the Los Angeles-based entrepreneurs behind Subblime .

Launching on Tuesday after months in private beta, Subblime is an online community that allows fans of YouTube creators to connect to them–and, more importantly, to the stuff they like via “My Favorite Things” lists. The idea is that the lists can become a source of e-commerce, resulting in revenue for YouTube creators.





Subblime arrives at a time when prominent content-generators are beginning to question YouTube’s ability to make them money. Earlier this month, for example, Jason Calacanis caused an online stir when he posted a blog entry called “I Ain’t Gonna Work on YouTube’s Farm No More.” In it, the Inside.com founder who has a series of shows on YouTube explained why, even though YouTube is a “great platform” to build a brand, it’s a bum deal when it comes to making money. Among his gripes: the 45-55% rev share deal that YouTube has with content creators, and the fact that YouTube doesn’t allow those creators to have “a direct relationship with advertisers.”

The model for Subblime, which was founded by Winnick, Kevin Stone, and YouTube personality Elle Walker (aka WhatsUpElle), was inspired by “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” an annual segment in which the queen of daytime talk gives a shout-out to products she likes. Because Oprah Winfrey is a huge influencer amongst a certain demo of women, the products she recommends get a major retail boost.





Like Winfrey, Winnick says that “YouTube content creators have a lot of authenticity.”

“We’re moving away from the world of celebrity to influencer,” he said, over lunch one day at Swinger’s in Santa Monica. “Influencer is about relatability, about authenticity–those two things equal trust. So if you think about YouTube having this trust graph, plus this interest graph, because it serves these niche communities, to me that’s a powerful way to drive commerce.”

“My Favorite” type lists also feel more authentic, Winnick argued, then, say, a sponsored ad that a YouTube creator might make for a brand. The numbers bear this out. More than 30% of viewers will click on a Subblime link from YouTube, compared to the 2-5% that will watch a YouTuber’s sponsored ad, Winnick said.