Susan G. Komen Foundation Gets New CEO

A year after the Susan G. Komen Foundation was engulfed in controversy for trying to pull its funding from Planned Parenthood , the breast cancer charity has found a replacement for the woman behind the debacle.

Judith A. Salerno, who currently serves as the executive director and chief operating officer of the Institute of Medicine, will replace Komen’s founder, Nancy Brinker, who announced last August that she would be leaving the role. She will remain part of the organization as founder and chair of global strategy, according to the Washington Post.

Brinker ignited a firestorm of backlash and criticism when she insisted pulling funding from Planned Parenthood was “in the best interests of women.” Her decision was ultimately reversed, and she apologized, but the damage had been done. This year, Komen has been forced to cancel many of its fundraising walks due to low turnout.