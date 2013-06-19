Harnessing The 3 C’s Of The Content Explosion

And, until recently, storytelling was a closed shop. Certainly average folks told stories at the corner bar or over the family dinner table, but the job of telling big stories to big audiences was a job left to professionals. And there was good reason for that. Because consistency and reliability were important; storytelling had a process. No matter if you were telling fact-based stories like news reports, or narrative fiction.

Either way, stories needed to move through a set of gates or filters. Editors, studios, writers, producers–each of them added or subtracted to make the work better and serve the consumer viewer or reader. And because the distribution of completed stories needed to be fed to a costly pipeline of antennas, printing presses, and FCC-licensed transmitters, mass storytelling was an expensive and highly limited process.

We’ve arrived in a world in which consumers become creators, in which our devices turn our daily lives into digital dispatches.

But in just 10 years, all of those barriers and limitations have almost entirely vanished. In the magazine world, the expensive printing press has been replaced by the free blog platform. In the book world, the costly distribution system that acquired, edited, printed, and sold books has been made significantly easier by self-publishing and e-book distribution. And in the video world, 70,000-dollar Ikegami betacams have been replaced by iPhones and HD GoPro cameras that cost hundreds. For editing, the multithousand-dollar editing bays now compete with Final Cut Pro and iMovie. And the wildly expensive and prime-time constrained network and cable distribution system has been displaced by YouTube, and a growing number of Web video distributors.

We’ve arrived at the emergence of The Content Explosion–a world in which consumers become creators, in which our devices turn our daily lives into digital dispatches, and perhaps most confounding, a world where audiences and editorial focus is atomized into tiny granular bits of images and words.

We’re living in a Humpty Dumpty world, where all the king’s horses and all the king’s men struggle to put the pieces back together again. The only difference is in a fairy tale, we can and repair the fractured world. But it won’t go back to the way it was. Endless fragmentation isn’t the end of the content evolution; it’s just one stop on the journey.

Why? Because, while the devices and connectivity we’re experiencing open the media world to a whole new community of content creators and digital storytellers, not all of us want to be one. Think of the sewing machine. Before the sewing machine was invented in 1790, women were the family seamstress, spending up to 14 hours to make a single shirt. Pants took nearly three hours, and a simple dress 10 hours. Maintaining family clothing was significant work.