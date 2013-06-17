Choose Your Own Sexy Adventure In The Oculus Rift Porn Game [NSFW]

Now, a team of veteran game designers behind popular titles like Rage, the Call of Duty series, and Madden have teamed up for Wicked Paradise [NSFW], a new erotic game designed for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset.

According to the Wicked Paradise website, the designers will take advantage of the Oculus Rift’s immersive-experience technology to create an experience in which you become a character: “Instead of watching an erotic movie or reading an erotic book in which the main character has exciting sexual adventures, you become that character!”

Several thousand $300 Oculus Rift developer kits have been floating around since March, thanks to a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign that raised nearly $2.5 million last August. But commercial versions of the headset–designed by parent firm Oculus VR–aren’t expected to be available until the third quarter of 2014.

Wicked Paradise is slated to make its dirty debut in tandem with the Rift’s, in 2014. For now, check out the animation teaser video above.

[Photo via Roadtovr.com]