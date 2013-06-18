9 Fake Ads That Push J.C. Penney To Capitalize On One CEO’s PR Blunder (And Get Back On Top)

Following last year’s net losses of nearly $1 billion, J.C. Penney lost an additional $348 million the first quarter of 2013.

There are numerous places one can look in trying to solve the beleaguered retailer’s woes. Perhaps the most telling is the way an unfocused store is losing sales to numerous retailers, including Target and Macy’s, who have better definition in the marketplace.

Some looked at the “jcp” American flag rebranding unveiled last year with its “hipper” campaign and scratched their heads. And what about the Ellen DeGeneres-starring TV commercials with its “no sales” pitch (almost a premonition of things to come)?

Who is supposed to care about this brand? And why?

Part of it may be searching for what to say. More importantly, to whom? (They could have easily applied “The Impossible Brand Formula” to their benefit.) In the interest of answering some of these questions, and helping, in a humorous way, to re-focus the brand, I made the above fake ads–more on those soon.





During this last quarter, J.C. Penney saw sales decline 16%. Tough spot. This follows a $985 million loss in 2012 (with sales shrinking to less than half of Macy’s and stock plummeting 60% in the last 12 months).

The smartest branding step they did was recently bringing back a logo that spells out their name, versus the “jcp” approach–a smart move since obviously, without enough of us caring who they are, why make it tougher to remember?