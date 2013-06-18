How To Completely #Unplug Your Morning Routine

“Just as noise is meaningless without quiet,” Fabrica CEO Dan Hill once observed , “connectivity becomes meaningless when pervasive, when it is without a few ‘sanctuary spaces’ as contrast.”

For many, that contrast is most available in the early hours: management thinker Kevin Meyer does yoga after he gets up, Kayak cofounder Paul English makes sure to meditate, novelist Somerset Maugham thought on the first two sentences he would write while soaking in the bath tub.

The lesson? Before you join the world with your iPad at breakfast, you need to give yourself some unplugged space. Here’s how.

Superlative executives tend to get up super early: AOL CEO Tim Armstrong and Newton Investment CEO Helena Morissey both rise by 5 a.m. (or perhaps earlier!). Why? The early-rising affords Amstrong time to work out and read, while Morissey’s affords more time with the family later in the day. To learn how to get up early, consult Zen Habits.

If you have an iPhone, extend the do-not-disturb time past your wakeup to add in some quiet. Alternatively, switch on airplane mode–that’ll keep the noise out as you move through your routine.

Try sitting still. Why? People who meditate a lot are better at introspecting–at understanding what the hell it is that’s going inside of them–than people who don’t. So if we want alignment between our personal and working lives–which is why the happiest people often have the hardest jobs–we’d do well to get mindful.

Few things are better for getting yourself (and your body) more primed to handle stress than exercise. To get enough of it, set up the habit. And if you’re looking for stillness, mindfulness, and a bit of flexibility, doing yoga on your own or in a class is a way to start. Just 20 minutes gives your brain a boost.