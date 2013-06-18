What Do You Miss About Life Before The Digital Age?

This week, coinciding with our #unplug week , we’re asking a series of questions about just that: freeing yourself from the digital world.

To kick things off, we thought it appropriate to focus on the days before everyone had a Facebook page and racked up hundreds (if not thousands) of texts and tweets each month. You remember those days, right?

It’s safe to say you do, because our question clearly touched a (digitized) nerve, bringing in nearly 200 responses.

What do you miss (if anything) about life before the digital age?

Let the nostalgia flow!

Human contact (or a guilt-free lack of) was a biggie









If anything brings you back to the days before email and video chats, it’s receiving a handwritten letter in the mail. Do you remember the excitement of opening an envelope to find a message scribbled in something other than Arial or Helvetica font?

Handwritten letters last and have meaning. There’s much more than the words on the paper–you’re not just getting a letter, but a slice of another person’s life.