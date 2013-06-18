Create Your Own Charisma–And Supercharge Your Personal Brand

He developed a stutter that was so severe, he chose not to speak at all. As a matter of fact, he remained functionally mute for eight years–until a high school English teacher took notice of the boy’s gift for poetry. That teacher forced him to recite every day in class to improve his confidence and his public speaking ability.

That teacher’s success is evident, as you’ll readily admit if you’ve ever heard James Earl Jones intone “This is CNN” on the cable news channel of the same name–or frighten moviegoers as Darth Vader in the Star Wars trilogy. And you can appreciate the distance he traveled from a kid who was ashamed to talk to becoming one of the most memorable voices of the last few decades.

As personal branding agents, we represent many clients who just aren’t used to putting themselves out in front of the public eye. Much like the young James Earl Jones, they just don’t think they have the necessary public speaking skills to captivate a crowd. But what they don’t understand is that most people don’t–at least not when they’re starting out.

Olivia Fox Cabane, author of The Charisma Myth, says the biggest myth about charisma is the fact that it’s an innate talent. The truth is that you can create and master your own charisma if you’re willing to put in the effort.

Magician Steve Cohen, for example, readily admits that even though, early in his career, he had his magic tricks down pat, the audience didn’t care–because he didn’t understand how to make them care. In his words: “I learned to figure out what is going to be interesting to people at every moment…the trick itself is never important; it’s having a presentational hook.”

Similarly, the real magic of a powerful personal brand is having the charisma to supercharge it. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a doctor, a lawyer, or a business executive, the way to really stand out to the public is through projecting your personality in such a way that it connects with those you encounter on a deep and memorable level.